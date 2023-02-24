Albies (shoulder) will be limited to the designated hitter spot for the first week or so of the Braves' Grapefruit League schedule, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It was revealed earlier Friday that Albies underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder last October, so he's being eased into things during camp. The plan is for him to be cleared to play second base sometime in early March. Barring any setbacks, Albies is expected to be fine for the start of the regular season.