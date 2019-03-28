Braves' Ozzie Albies: Will lead off against LHP

Albies, who is hitting sixth Thursday against the Phillies, will lead off against lefties this season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies hit .335/.357/.548 against southpaws last year, so it was already assumed he'd bad somewhere high in the order against lefties this year. Ender Inciarte will lead off against righties.

