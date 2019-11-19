Play

Pfeifer's contract was selected by the Braves on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old will be protected from the Rule 5 draft despite seemingly stalling out at the Triple-A level. He's spent time there in each of the last three seasons, stumbling to a 5.57 ERA in 63.0 innings. He did produce a solid 2.97 ERA in 133.1 innings overall last season, but only 7.1 of those innings came with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Our Latest Stories