Braves' Philip Pfeifer: Contract selected by Braves
Pfeifer's contract was selected by the Braves on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old will be protected from the Rule 5 draft despite seemingly stalling out at the Triple-A level. He's spent time there in each of the last three seasons, stumbling to a 5.57 ERA in 63.0 innings. He did produce a solid 2.97 ERA in 133.1 innings overall last season, but only 7.1 of those innings came with Triple-A Gwinnett.
