Braves' Philip Pfeifer: Loses out on roster spot
The Braves optioned Pfeifer to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
After being added to the 40-man roster over the winter, Pfeifer was given the chance to vie for a spot in the Braves' Opening Day bullpen. Even though Pfeifer held batters to a .185 average while allowing just one run across 7.1 spring innings, the Braves will take advantage of the fact that he has minor-league options remaining at stash him at Triple-A for now. The lefty could make his big-league debut at some point later in 2020.
