Pfeifer signed a minor-league contract with the Giants as a non-roster invitee Friday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Pfeifer was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett at the end of February but will now join the Giants as a non-roster invitee for the final few weeks of spring training. The southpaw could compete for a major-league bullpen spot but appears likely to begin the year in the minors.