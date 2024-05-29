Laureano signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Wednesday.

Atlanta is a sensible landing spot for Laureano after the club lost star right fielder Ronald Acuna (knee) to a season-ending ACL tear over the weekend. Though Laureano won't immediately join the big club and is likely to report to Triple-A Gwinnett, he could be an option to serve as a fourth outfielder for Atlanta down the road or potentially unseat Jarred Kelenic or Adam Duvall for a starting role at a corner spot. Laureano has been a better-than-league-average hitter over parts of seven seasons in the majors (107 wRC+ in 543 games), but he's struggled to find much success since being waived by the Athletics last August. He slashed just .143/.265/.229 in 83 plate appearances for the Guardians this season before being released Saturday.