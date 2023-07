Atlanta designated Munoz for assignment Thursday.

After putting up a 4.28 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 27.1 frames to begin the season in Triple-A Gwinnett, Munoz will be cast off Atlanta's 40-man roster. The move makes room for Lucas Luetge, who was selected to Atlanta's active roster from Gwinnett on Thursday. It's possible Munoz is claimed by another team looking for bullpen help, but he now appears in line to finish 2023 in the minors.