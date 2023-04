Hilliard went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, Hilliard put Atlanta in the lead for good with an RBI two-bagger in the fourth inning. Hilliard has started four of five games since Michael Harris (back) landed on the IL, going 6-for-15 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs.