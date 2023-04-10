Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Following Michael Harris' (back) placement on the injured list Friday, Hilliard picked up three straight starts in center field to close out Atlanta's weekend series versus San Diego, going a collective 4-for-11 with a double, a run and seven strikeouts. Though the high strikeout rate is a concern for Hilliard moving forward, he should still be locked in as Atlanta's preferred option in center field for the time being while Harris is on the shelf. Eli White will get a look in center in the series opener with the Reds, however.