Hilliard remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The lefty-hitting Hilliard is on the bench for the sixth time in seven games, with four of those absences coming against right-handed pitching. The return of Michael Harris from the injured list coupled with Marcell Ozuna's recent surge at the plate appears to have resulted in Hilliard moving out of a strong-side platoon role, and the impending return of Travis d'Arnaud (concussion) from the IL will only further complicate matters.