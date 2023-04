Hilliard went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's win over the Royals.

He took Brady Singer deep in the second inning for his first homer in an Atlanta jersey. Hilliard is batting .348 (8-for-23) over the last eight games with three doubles, four walks, one homer, one steal, two RBI and five runs, but Michael Harris (back) could bump him back to the bench early next week.