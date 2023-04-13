Hilliard went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

The 29-year-old is taking advantage of Michael Harris' absence due to a back injury, going 6-for-17 (.353) while starting five of the last six games with three doubles, three runs, an RBI and Wednesday's steal, his second of the season. Hilliard has also struck out nine times during that stretch though, and with Harris potentially back from the injured list Monday, his run of fantasy usefulness figures to be fleeting.