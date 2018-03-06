Braves' Scott Kazmir: Fastball in mid-80s
Kazmir's fastball velocity was reportedly 85-87 mph in his first spring start, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.
The only thing to watch with Kazmir this spring is his fastball velocity. It was in the mid-80s in 2017 after being up around 91 mph in 2016. If he can't throw harder, his career as a big-league starter is probably over. If he can gradually throw harder in his next couple spring starts, he could break camp in the big-league rotation.
