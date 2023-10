Murphy is not in the lineup for Monday's Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies.

Murphy went hitless in Atlanta's Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Phillies and will begin the second game of the series on the bench. Travis d'Arnaud will do the catching for Max Fried. Murphy and d'Arnaud split catching duties pretty evenly after the All-Star break, so it's not a surprise to see both of them garner a start in the first two games of the NLDS.