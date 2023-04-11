site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Sean Murphy: At cleanup again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Murphy is back in the cleanup spot Tuesday against the Reds.
Murphy hit cleanup Monday and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. He looks to be finding his groove offensively with the defending NL East champions.
