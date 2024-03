Murphy (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting third in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The 29-year-old hasn't seen game action in a week due to a stomach bug, but he'll return to the field for Friday's exhibition. Murphy had a career-high 21 homers with an .843 OPS in 108 games last season, though Travis d'Arnaud should continue to see plenty of reps as Atlanta's secondary catcher in 2024.