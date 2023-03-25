Murphy went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The catcher hasn't gone yard yet this spring -- in fact, Friday's double was his second extra-base hit -- but Murphy should supply plenty of pop once the games start to count. The 28-year-old set new career highs with 18 home runs, 37 doubles and 66 RBI in 2022 with Oakland, and his home ballpark and lineup support both got major upgrades over the winter. Even if his workload gets scaled back as expected from last year's 611 plate appearances, Murphy might still improve on his fantasy numbers.