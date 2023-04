Murphy went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in Monday's win over the Reds.

Murphy knocked a pair of doubles, including one in the sixth frame that broke a scoreless tie. He then walked it off with a 408-foot shot in the 10th innings. The 28-year-old had just three hits through seven appearances entering Monday but his slash line jumped to .240/.424/.480 after the big game.