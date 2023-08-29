Murphy went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI against Colorado in a 14-4 win Monday.

Murphy came into the contest with just one multi-hit game and a .160 batting average since the All-Star break, but he found his stroke in the friendly confines of Coors Field. The veteran catcher hadn't hit a double in 21 games coming into the contest before clubbing three of them Monday. Atlanta has two more games in Colorado before heading west to face the Dodgers, giving Murphy an opportunity to further feast in the elevation as he attempts to turn his second-half struggles around.