Murphy went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The former Oakland catcher was just named NL Player of the Week, but he isn't resting on his laurels. Murphy has racked up five multi-hit performances in the last nine games, batting a thunderous .414 (12-for-29) over that stretch with two doubles, three homers, six runs and an incredible 16 RBI, and he now leads the entire National League in that category with 32 runs driven in.