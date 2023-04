Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

After a two-run double in the second inning, Murphy crushed his second homer of the season off Brady Singer in the fifth inning. The catcher may have been pressing a bit to begin his Atlanta tenure, but he's looking very comfortable at the plate right now, going 6-for-16 (.375) over the last four games with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI.