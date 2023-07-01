Murphy went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's victory against the Marlins.

Murphy's 14th homer of the year was a two-run shot in the sixth inning of Friday's blowout win. Despite being limited to just 58 plate appearances in June, he posted a .928 OPS with seven extra-base hits during the month, including a long ball in each of his last two games. The breakout 2023 campaign continues for Murphy, who is now slashing .294/.390/.556 with 47 RBI and 28 extra-base knocks.