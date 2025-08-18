Murphy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

With Atlanta reopening a regular spot in the lineup for Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter over the last couple of weeks, Murphy has faded into more of a timeshare at catcher with Drake Baldwin. The right-handed-hitting Murphy should see the bulk of the starts versus left-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting Baldwin will likely be Atlanta's top choice to start against righties.