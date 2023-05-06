Murphy went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's loss to Baltimore.

Murphy poked an RBI single to put Atlanta on the board in the first inning. He later drilled a three-run shot in the eighth but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Murphy has been incredible to begin the 2023 campaign, slashing .296/.439/.653 with nine homers, eight doubles and 28 RBI through 121 plate appearances. All of those long balls have come during the last 22 games, during which he's hitting .333 (26-for-78).