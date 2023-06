Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Murphy (hamstring) felt better after running Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy is out of the starting lineup again Wednesday versus the Phillies as he nurses a tweaked right hamstring, but it sounds like the 28-year-old catcher could potentially return for Thursday's series finale. He boasts a .919 OPS with 12 home runs, 14 doubles and 42 RBI through 57 games this season with the current NL East leaders.