Braves' Sean Murphy: Heating up on rehab stint

Murphy (finger) has five hits over his last two games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

The veteran catcher began a rehab assignment at Gwinnett on July 25, and Murphy was able to play a full seven innings of defense Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Given how much time he's missed the season to various injuries, Atlanta isn't likely to rush Murphy back from the IL, but he looks like he's finally 100 percent healthy, maybe for the first time in 2026. With the trade deadline coming Monday, Atlanta might wait until the dust has settled on any roster moves before finding room on the 26-man roster for Murphy.