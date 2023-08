Murphy went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's victory over the Cubs.

Murphy hit one of two home runs against Kyle Hendricks in a seven-run fourth inning for Atlanta. It was Murphy's 18th home run of the season but his first of the second half. He entered Friday's game with a .098/.229/.122 line in 11 games since he made his first career All-Star Game appearance.