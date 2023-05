Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies.

He spoiled Philly's shutout bid in the ninth inning by taking Craig Kimbrel deep. Murphy extended his hit streak to eight games in the process, a stretch in which the backstop is batting .323 (10-for-31) with two of his 11 homers on the season.