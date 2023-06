Murphy (hamstring) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Phillies but could still return this weekend in Cincinnati, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

According to Bowman, Chadwick Tromp would have caught Thursday if Atlanta's game Wednesday hadn't been rained out, and Travis d'Arnaud will instead get the start for the day game. A stint on the injured list has not been ruled out for Murphy, and he should be considered questionable for this weekend's series.