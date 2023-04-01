Murphy will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Murphy led all catchers in games played (148) and plate appearances (611) last season, but he may have a tough time repeating those accomplishments following his move to Atlanta, a team which also employs Travis d'Arnaud. It was Murphy behind the plate and d'Arnaud as the designated hitter in the season opener, but d'Arnaud will catch Saturday while Marcell Ozuna gets some at-bats as the DH. The exact playing-time split at both positions may take some time to figure out.