Murphy went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's 12-11 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Getting the start behind the plate and batting sixth, Murphy had a perfect night as part of a 13-hit barrage from Atlanta. The veteran catcher got regular playing time in July as both he and rookie Drake Baldwin saw plenty of action at DH, but the fact that Marcell Ozuna remains on the roster after the trade deadline will likely cost Murphy at-bats over the final two months of the campaign. Over 82 plate appearances in July, Murphy slashed .250/.366/.559 with six doubles, five homers, 12 runs and 15 RBI.