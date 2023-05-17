site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Sean Murphy: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is not in Atlanta's lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It looks to be a routine day off for Murphy. Travis d'Arnaud will catch Spencer Strider.
