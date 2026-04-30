Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Thursday that Murphy (hip) will likely rejoin the club for its series early next week in Seattle, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy got a late start to the season after having hip surgery last September, but he's nearly ready to break back into the Atlanta lineup. The veteran catcher has yet to get rolling offensively on his rehab assignment, going 5-for-32 with a 2:8 BB:K. He feels healthy, though, and is slated to catch all nine innings in back-to-back games with Triple-A Gwinnett before being activated. Murphy should handle the lion's share of starts at designated hitter for Atlanta and will also be worked in behind the plate as the team's No. 2 catcher.