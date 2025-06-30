Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

His second-inning shot off Ranger Suarez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead, but the team's bats were quiet the rest of the afternoon. Murphy has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him 11 homers on the season as he continues to split reps with rookie Drake Baldwin. Neither backstop has made a consistent impact in June however -- Murphy is slashing .217/.283/.391 in 53 plate appearances on the month, while Baldwin sports a .200/.323/.418 line in 65 PAs.