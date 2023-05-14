site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-sean-murphy-receiving-sunday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Sean Murphy: Receiving Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Toronto.
Murphy went 0-for-12 with four strikeouts in the past three games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale versus the Blue Jays. Travis d'Arnaud will step in behind the plate and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read