Murphy went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win against the Royals.

Murphy and Ozzie Albies carried Atlanta's offense Saturday, recording three hits and four RBI apiece. Murphy notched all three of Atlanta's extra-base hits in the contest, including a run-scoring double in the first inning and a solo homer in the fifth. The catcher has posted three multi-hit efforts over his past five games, going 9-for-19 with three long balls, six doubles, six runs and 11 RBI over that stretch.