Murphy went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday in a 7-6 win against St. Louis.

Murphy clubbed a huge homer in the eighth inning, driving in three runs on the shot to left field to give Atlanta a one-run lead. It was the third long ball in the past two days for the veteran catcher and his seventh home run across his past 11 contests. The power surge has pushed Murphy to 16 homers and 38 RBI on the campaign, numbers more than good enough to nail down a spot atop the catching depth chart on most teams. However, talented rookie Drake Baldwin has 11 homers and 32 RBI along with an .840 OPS (slightly better than Murphy's .837 mark), so it will be interesting to see how the team divvies up playing time between the two moving forward. Murphy has started five of Atlanta's past six contests, though one of those starts came at DH, and Baldwin also logged one start at DH during that span.