Murphy is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Murphy will take a seat for the day game after he went 0-for-3 while catching eight innings of Wednesday's 5-4 loss. Drake Baldwin will fill in for Murphy behind the dish Thursday, and manager Brian Snitker suggested Tuesday that the rookie backstop could work his way into a timeshare behind the dish, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Murphy has produced a strong .819 OPS over 27 games this season, but Baldwin has performed even better over a similar sample, slashing .338/.390/.563 across 77 plate appearances.