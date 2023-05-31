site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Sean Murphy: Resting Wednesday
Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Murphy will get a breather for the matinee game after he was behind the plate for the first two contests of the series versus his former team. Travis d'Arnaud will handle catching duties Wednesday.
