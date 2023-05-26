site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Sean Murphy: Sitting out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Murphy is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Murphy has a seven-game hitting streak going but has now been out of the lineup for two of the last three contests. Travis d'Arnaud will catch Jared Shuster.
