Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud have now alternated turns behind the dish over the last six games, with both backstops making three starts apiece. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker has opted for the timeshare arrangement with Murphy getting off to a slow start to the second half, as the 28-year-old is mired in a 4-for-41 slump at the dish since the All-Star break. Once Murphy breaks out of his funk, he'll likely take back the lion's share of the starts at catcher.