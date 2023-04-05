Murphy is not in the starting lineup for Atlanta's series finale with the Cardinals on Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy will head back to the bench after he went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's victory. The 28-year-old has now only started three out of six games to open the season after signing a lucrative deal with Atlanta in the offseason. Travis d'Arnaud will draw the start behind the plate and bat fourth against St. Louis.