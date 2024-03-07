Murphy is slated to return to Atlanta's Grapefruit League lineup Friday against the Pirates after being sidelined by a stomach bug, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy hasn't played in a week, and the illness provides an explanation behind his absence. Thankfully, he looks to be past the illness by this point, so he should be cleared to catch Friday, barring any setbacks leading up to the start of the game. Murphy -- who is 2-for-6 with two RBI this spring -- will be atop Atlanta's catching depth chart again in 2024, though Travis d'Arnaud should see plenty of reps as the No. 2 option.