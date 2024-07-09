Murphy went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-4 extra-innings win against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Atlanta was down to its last out when Murphy tied the score with his two-run blast off Arizona closer Paul Sewald in the top of the ninth inning. The clutch long ball was Murphy's second over his past four games, though he has only one other hit during that stretch. The veteran backstop went deep a career-high 21 times last season and has five homers through 29 contests during the current campaign.