Murphy went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

He took Grant Hartwig deep in the seventh inning, giving Murphy his first career 20-homer season. The catcher has been splitting the workload nearly equally with Travis d'Arnaud lately, but the extra rest hasn't caused Murphy to slow down at the plate -- he's batting .269 (7-for-26) with three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored while starting seven of 13 games in August.