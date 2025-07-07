Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

The backstop was the only Atlanta hitter to have much success against Trevor Rogers and the Baltimore bullpen, accounting for his team's only extra-base hits and its only run with his ninth-inning shot off Seranthony Dominguez. Murphy has gone yard four times in his last seven games, batting .318 (7-for-22) over that impressive span with two doubles and nine RBI. As a result, the playing-time split between him and rookie Drake Baldwin may be tipping Murphy's way heading toward the All-Star break.