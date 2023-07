Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Murphy will get a breather for the series finale after going 0-for-9 in his first two games back from the All-Star break. Of course Murphy didn't get much of a break -- he started the All-Star Game for the National League and caught several innings -- so he could probably use the day off more than most. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for starter Kolby Allard.