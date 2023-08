Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy will get a breather for the series finale after he went 4-for-9 with three doubles, two runs and two RBI while starting behind the plate in the first two games at Coors Field. Travis d'Arnaud will form a battery with starting pitcher Darius Vines in the latter's MLB debut Wednesday.