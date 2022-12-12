Atlanta acquired Murphy from the Athletics on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Oakland's return for the catcher isn't yet clear. Murphy slashed .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI last season and, with exceptional abilities behind the plate, brings massive value entering his age-28 season. Unless Atlanta trades one of its catchers from this past season, Travis d'Arnaud figures to split catching duties with Murphy while William Contreras mostly plays as a designated hitter or pinch hitter.
