Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporers after Saturday's win over the Rockies that Murphy is undergoing an MRI on his right hamstring at a local hospital, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy was pulled after limping down the first base line on a ball he hit to the wall in center. Snitker told reporters that the team would offer an update on Murphy's status after they learn more tonight. For now, the 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day.